Alabama Bypasses Bid Process to Move Fast on Prison Builds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state of Alabama intends to move quickly on building new prisons under a plan that uses some of the state’s pandemic relief funds and could skip the normal bidding process. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday signed into law the $1.3 billion construction plan. The plan taps $400 million from the American Rescue Plan. It also bypasses the normal bidding process and says the state can negotiate directly with companies that previously sought the work. Lawmakers said that will allow the state to incorporate the prior work, saving both time and money.

