Auburn Woman Arrested and Charged in First Baptist Arson

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Auburn woman has been arrested and charged in the arson investigation at First Baptist Church Montgomery.

Court records say 27-year-old Xioaqin Yan has been charged with arson 2nd degree in connection to the fire that happened last Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.

Court records indicated Yan used an open flame to ignite an ignitable liquid and caused $25,000 worth of damage.

Lead Pastor Mark Bethea posted on the historic church’s Facebook page last week that an arsonist attempted to set fire to several areas of the church building, including the sanctuary and the Stakely Sanctuary.

Pastor Bethea said the damage includes several pews being destroyed, damaged carpet, smoke and soot throughout the church and the reception office destroyed from the fire.

Yan is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.