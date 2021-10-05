Bubba Wallace Becomes Second Black Driver to Win a NASCAR Cup Race with Victory at Talladega

by Alabama News Network Staff

Bubba Wallace has become the second Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race. He was declared the winner when rain stopped the playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday.

It is the same track where the FBI investigated a noose found in Wallace’s garage stall last year. The FBI found that the rope tie had been up for months and Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime.

He is the first Black driver to win at NASCAR’s elite Cup level since Wendell Scott in 1963. Wallace drives for a team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)