Coast Guard Rescues Swimmer from Current off Alabama Shore

by Alabama News Network Staff

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (AP) — The Coast Guard said one of its crews has rescued a swimmer who was caught in a rip current near Fort Morgan, Alabama. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office reported at about 12:30 p.m. Monday that four swimmers were caught in the current just offshore. The Coast Guard Station at Dauphin Island sent a crew, and members rescued one swimmer. The other three swimmers returned to shore safely. All four swimmers were reported in good condition.

