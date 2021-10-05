Jeff Davis Avenue to Be Renamed for Attorney Fred Gray

by Glenn Halbrooks

The Montgomery City Council has unanimously approved renaming Jeff Davis Avenue in honor of attorney Fred D. Gray.

The planning commission had previously unanimously recommended that the street be renamed in Gray’s honor.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed had made the proposal in December. It is the street where Gray grew up. Reed said at Tuesday night’s council meeting that this would be a tremendous tribute to a man who played such a pivotal role in the nation’s civil rights history.

“When I think of heroes who exemplify the best in our city, he is certainly at the forefront of that,” Reed said.

Gray represented Rosa Parks in the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott and has made a long career of being involved in landmark civil rights cases. Fred D. Gray Avenue will cross Rosa Parks Avenue, providing a physical link between the two civil rights pioneers.

The renaming would also be symbolic because Jefferson Davis was the president of the confederacy.

Gray is 90 years old and is still practicing law.