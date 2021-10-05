Man Arrested in Early Morning Homicide on Taft Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged in an early morning homicide on Tuesday.

27-year-old Eric Mack, Jr. has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Terrell Hardy, of Montgomery.

The shooting happened just after 4:00AM in the area of Taft Street and Malvern Street. Police say Hardy was fatally shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mack, Jr. was taken into custody on Tuesday and was booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The shooting is under investigation.