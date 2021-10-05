MPS Reveals Capital Projects Plan with the Involvement of the ‘Minority Participation Policy’

by Carrington Cole

Montgomery Public Schools are making big changes for its students and the community.

MPS held its Capital Projects Forum at Carver High School Tuesday night. The newly hired construction program management firm, Volkert Inc., was present to provide companies information about the new MPS Capital Projects Plan. The plan included fixing much-needed school repairs, innovative learning programs for students, and additional resources for educators.

MPS recently established a ‘Minority Participation Policy’ and asked minority and women-owned businesses to attend the forum to hear how they can benefit from these projects.

The Superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools Ann Moore is excited about the upcoming projects.

“We’re gonna have a lot of projects going on for the next 3 to 4 years and this was just to help them understand the process and who is gonna be in charge of making all of this happen and how to get in contact with those people,” said Moore.

The Chief Operating Officer of Volkert Inc. Leon Barkan had this to provide add the Minority Participation Policy.

“The board is being very deliberate and serious about making sure that the projects that are implemented have as much minority and local participation as they possibly can and ensure that the funds that are put forth by the community to build these projects go back into the community,” stated Barkan.

The Ad Valorem Tax increase, that was passed last November, will be funding the MPS Projects Plan.