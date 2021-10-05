One Man Dead, Another Injured in 2 Separate Montgomery Shootings

by Alabama News Network Staff

One man is dead and another is injured after 2 separate shootings in Montgomery on Tuesday, October 5.

The first shooting happened at 4:20 a.m. MPD got called to the area of Taft Street and Malvern Street where they found the victim, an adult male who had been fatally shot, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

About an hour later at 5:40 a.m., MPD responded to the 1000 block of West South Boulevard where another man was shot his injuries were non-life-threatening and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Both shootings are still under investigation. Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest as the story unfolds.