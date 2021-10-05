Pike Road Votes Yes to Property Tax Increase

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pike Road residents have voted yes for an ad valorem tax referendum.

The additional revenue from the tax increase will be used to fund construction of a new Pike Road High School.

The tax increase passed by a small margin of 59 votes.

1091 people voted for the measure, 1032 voted against.

Provisional votes will be counted next Tuesday if needed.

The Pike Road School District is one of the fastest growing school districts in Alabama.

Officials say the increase will cost Pike Road residents around an additional $15 per month, for each $100,000 in assessed property value.