Rain Lingers Through Late Week

by Shane Butler



Our rainy weather pattern is staying in place through at least Wednesday evening. An area of low pressure just to our west is helping to keep the steady flow of moisture into the state. Rain and occasionally storms are likely in this setup. When its not raining, you can expect a mostly cloudy and temps fairly mild. Afternoon highs will manage upper 70s to lower 80s. The disturbance pushes east of us Thursday and we’re trending drier going into the upcoming weekend. We’re thinking mostly sunny days with mostly clear and mild nights. Temps will climb into the mid 80s for highs while overnight lows hover in the mid 60s. Outdoor plans are looking pretty good for both days this weekend. Another frontal boundary makes a run at us early next week. This will bring back the chance for showers and possibly storms. Temps will remain warm with highs still reaching the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.