Slain Officer Honored with Procession through North Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (AP) — A police officer who was shot to death during a chase that left another officer wounded last week is being honored with a procession across north Alabama. Hundreds of people stood along roadsides Monday as the body of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner was returned to the city by a motorcade that included dozens of emergency vehicles with lights flashing. Many in the crowd held American flags, some of which also were held aloft by fire trucks. The procession stretched roughly 2 miles in places. Risner was fatally wounded in Muscle Shoals on Friday and died Saturday.

