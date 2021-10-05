UPDATE: Remains of Missing Lee County Man Found in Montgomery County

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE: A body found in Montgomery County over the weekend has now been identified as that of a man who’d been missing since July.

As Alabama News Network has reported, 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Table of Beauregard disappeared July 25. Two days later, his white 1999 GMC Yukon was found abandoned near Alabama Highway 110 and Alabama Highway 108 in the Pike Road area.

Sheriff’s Capt. Joshua Douglass said today that Table’s remains were found Sunday after getting a tip about a body in east Montgomery County. The area is several miles from where the abandoned Yukon was recovered.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

