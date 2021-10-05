Victim Identified in Fatal Accident Near Maxwell AFB

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have identified the victim killed in Monday’s fatal accident near Maxwell Air Force Base.

The accident happened around 1:30PM in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway.

Police and fire responded to the area in reference to a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler.

The driver of a 1998 Buick Century, 79-year-old William Ferrell, of Montgomery, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger of that vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries,

The driver of the 18-wheeler walked away without injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.