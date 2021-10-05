Widespread Clouds With Rain And Storms At Times

by Ben Lang

Widespread clouds with rain and storms at times best describes Tuesday’s weather. Rain was locally heavy Monday afternoon and overnight. However, between sunrise and midday Tuesday, there wasn’t much rain across our area. Spotty and mainly light showers started developing around midday. Expect these to become more numerous during the afternoon. Some storms could be in the mix also. It won’t be raining everywhere at all times. However, it could be raining heavily for a long period in the spots that do receive rain.

Like Monday, storms could “train” over the same locations for extended periods of time. Given heavy rain across our area Monday, any additional rain could quickly lead to flooding. A flash flood watch continues until at least Wednesday evening across all of our area. Due to widespread clouds and rain, high temperatures may not exceed the mid 70s for many locations. Expect at least scattered showers with embedded storms to continue this evening and overnight. Low temperatures fall into the upper 60s.

Showers and storms remain likely throughout Wednesday. Just like Monday and Tuesday, it won’t be raining everywhere at all times. But the potential for heavy rain to train over the same location for an extended period of time continues. Occasional breaks of sunshine appear possible. High temperatures could warm to around 80°. At least scattered rain continues Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Much of Thursday’s rain could be early in the day, and mainly east of Interstate 65. Rain could taper off by the afternoon, with sunshine returning for some, especially west. High temperatures reach the low 80s. Friday begins a stretch of mainly dry weather. Expect a partly cloudy sky outside of a few lingering showers possible early in the day. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80s.

The weekend looks mainly sunny and dry. High temperatures warm into mid and upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Lows fall into the low to mid 60s. The start of next week looks mainly dry too, with highs in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday.