City of Camden Mourns Sudden Death of Police Chief
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
People in Camden continue to mourn the loss of the city’s police chief.
Chief Tyrone Dale died suddenly Tuesday.
Camden Mayor Phil Creswell — says Dale was a 28 year veteran of the police department.
And he served as chief — for about the past three years.
Creswell says Dale left work early yesterday because he wasn’t feeling well.
Then died at his home — later that evening.
“He was a good guy, a real good guy. Had a strong faith,” said Creswell.
“He would go out of his way to help people. If you did wrong he would go out of his way to correct you. But I mean, he was uhh, he was helpful to the community. He loved people.”
The cause of Dale’s death — has not been determined at this time.