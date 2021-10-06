Dry & Milder Days Ahead

by Shane Butler



We’re getting closer to seeing this rainy weather pattern depart and a nice dry spell settle in for several days. In the mean time, showers and storms are still possible and a few storm could be strong this evening into the early morning hours. The main threats would be heavy downpours and strong winds. The upper low pressure system to our west will finally move northward and take away the steady stream of moisture into the state. Thursday will trend drier and warmer with temps managing mid 80s for highs. High pressure establishes itself over us Friday and this will help keep our weather quiet for a while. We expect sunny days and clear nights through the weekend into early next week. Temps will continue to reach the mid 80s for highs and overnight lows hover in the lower to mid 60s. It may be towards the latter half of next week before we see any chance for rain across the area. You really have some nice and mild weather to look forward to over the coming days.