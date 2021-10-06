Governor Kay Ivey Announces Inaugural ‘Made in Alabama’ Showcase Honorees

by Carrington Cole

Governor Kay Ivey announced, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Commerce, the inaugural ‘Made in Alabama’ showcase honorees to highlight Alabama-American made products.

To celebrate October being ‘Manufacturing Month,’ Governor Ivey selected 12 top-rated Alabama businesses to exhibit their products at the State Capitol. These businesses were selected for their work in producing exceptional products for the state of Alabama. The 12 businesses showcased booths to discuss their company’s history, sell products, and give promotional items to the public.

Governor Ivey said some kind words about the manufacturing community in Alabama.

“Without the manufacturing community, we truly would not be as successful as we are. Your success is the state’s success,” stated Governor Ivey.

All exhibitors were nominated by the Business Council of Alabama, Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama, and Manufacture Alabama.