Homemade Bomb Explodes at Selma Apartment Complex
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
A homemade bomb explodes at a public housing complex in Selma.
The explosion happened at Rangedale Apartments — at around 3:30 Wednesday morning.
The blast damaged an apartment and scattered shrapnel. But no one was hurt.
The sound of the blast could be heard from about a mile away.
Tiffanie Walker lives down the street from where the explosion happened.
“I don’t know what would make someone would do something like that,” said Walker.
“It’s a scary feeling knowing that people are throwing bombs at people houses.”
Federal — state — and local law enforcement and fire agencies — are investigating.
Anyone with information that could help investigators find whoever is responsible — call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.
Your tip could lead to a cash reward.