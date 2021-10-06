Homemade Bomb Explodes at Selma Apartment Complex

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A homemade bomb explodes at a public housing complex in Selma.

The explosion happened at Rangedale Apartments — at around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

The blast damaged an apartment and scattered shrapnel. But no one was hurt.

The sound of the blast could be heard from about a mile away.

Tiffanie Walker lives down the street from where the explosion happened.

“I don’t know what would make someone would do something like that,” said Walker.

“It’s a scary feeling knowing that people are throwing bombs at people houses.”

Federal — state — and local law enforcement and fire agencies — are investigating.

Anyone with information that could help investigators find whoever is responsible — call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

Your tip could lead to a cash reward.