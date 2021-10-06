Judge Increases Bond of FBC Montgomery Arson Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery district judge has increased the bond of the First Baptist Church Montgomery arson suspect.

District Judge Monet Gaines issued the ruling Wednesday morning that the bond for 27-year-old Xioaqin Yan be increased to $150,000. Yan’s original bond was set at $30,000.

Judge Gaines also ruled that Yan should be evaluated and receive treatment, if necessary, for possible mental health concerns while incarcerated.

Yan is charged with arson 2nd degree in connection to the fire that happened last Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.

Court records indicated Yan used an open flame to ignite an ignitable liquid and caused $25,000 worth of damage.

Lead Pastor Mark Bethea posted on the historic church’s Facebook page last week that an arsonist attempted to set fire to several areas of the church building, including the sanctuary and the Stakely Sanctuary.

Pastor Bethea said the damage includes several pews being destroyed, damaged carpet, smoke and soot throughout the church and the reception office destroyed from the fire.

Yan is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.