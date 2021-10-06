Junior League Of Montgomery Hosts 33rd Annual Holiday Market

by Ja Nai Wright

The 33rd Annual Holiday Market, presented by the Junior League of Montgomery,

kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 6 with the Preview Party followed by three full days of shopping, Oct. 7-9. This

can’t-miss shopping event will feature more than 70 merchants from across the country and will again

be held at the Montgomery Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

General admission tickets to Holiday Market are $10 at the door; senior and military tickets are $5. Kids

10 and under are free. The market is open 9am to 9pm on Oct. 7-8, and 9am to 5pm Saturday, Oct. 9.

Hero’s Day, where healthcare workers and first responders will be able to purchase tickets for $5 with valid ID, will

be held on Thursday, Oct. 7 and is sponsored by Baptist Health. Other events, sponsored by Blue Cross

and Blue Shield of Alabama, include Spirit Night on Friday, Oct. 8 where there will be a $5 wine-draw,

and Breakfast with Santa (additional $20 ticket) on Saturday, Oct. 9.