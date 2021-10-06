Rain, Storms, And An Ongoing Flooding Risk Wednesday

by Ben Lang

New day, same weather story. Late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning featured heavy rain across parts of Alabama. Similar to Tuesday, most of Wednesday morning post-sunrise featured a lull in rain and storm activity. However, showers and storms return this afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong or even severe if enough breaks of sunshine allow for some instability to build. Gusty winds and small hail are the main risk through the early evening. The severe threat likely winds down tonight, but showers and storms continue. The flood risk continues too, with a flash flood watch in effect until at least Wednesday evening. Clouds and rain hold high temperatures to near 80° today. Lows tonight fall into the upper 60s.

Showers and storms continue Thursday. However, they may be limited to areas mainly east of Interstate 65. Also, much of Thursday’s rain may be during the morning. Some sunshine could return during the afternoon for many. High temperatures reach the low 80s. Friday features a mix of sun and clouds. A few stray showers could dot the radar during the day. The best chance for a brief shower will be in southeast Alabama. However, most locations won’t see any rain.

The weekend looks mainly sunny and pleasantly warm. High temperatures reach the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures range from the low to mid 60s each night.

Next week looks mainly dry too. Monday through Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds. A front could approach Alabama next Tuesday. However, looks like moisture is very limited ahead of the front. Also, the front likely stalls to our northwest. All in all, there’s still a small chance for rain next Tuesday. But after our current stretch of wet weather, there’s no significant chance for rain in sight.