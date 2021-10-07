3 Degree Guarantee: Butterfly Bridge Gets $1,350 Check

by Alabama News Network Staff

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are happy to provide yet another “3 Degree Guarantee” check to a local non-profit.

Together, we presented a check for $1,350 to Butterfly Bridge.

Butterfly Bridge is a non-profit agency that assist law enforcement and the Alabama Department of Human Resources with any investigation they have involving children. Butterfly Bridge provides children with services that will help them recover from what they have been through, free of charge.

“Because of this donation today we’ll be able to provide so many great services to the child abuse victims in Autauga County,” said Emily Hutcheson, Assistant Director of Butterfly Bridge. “We just can’t be more thankful than we are today.”

AirNow Home Services is excited to be a part of this effort to improve life in our local community.

“To be involved in an organization like Butterfly Bridge, I mean, what a blessing to the community that’s given so much to us,” said Bill Talbot, Operations Manager for AirNow Home Services. “But for us to be able to help them, I can’t imagine a more worthwhile organization for what they do for the kids, ya know, they’re the most innocent part of our society and, you know, what a blessing there’s people like them there to do it.”

AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees. The money adds up throughout the month, to produce a big check. Each month, we present a check to a different local non-profit.

The $1,350 we’re donating represents our team getting the high temperature right 27 out of 31 days!