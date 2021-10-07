COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospitalizations for Thursday, Oct. 7 Close to Falling Below 1,000

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The number of hospitalizations is close to falling below 1,000.

As of Thursday, October 7, there are 1,040 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 21 of them children. Those numbers are down slightly from 1,084 and 23 on Wednesday. A week ago, the figures were 1,321 and 29.

There are currently 1,544 staffed ICU beds in the state and 1,409 ICU patients. The surplus of beds has risen to 135 from 132 the day before. It was 65 beds a week ago.

28% of those in ICU have COVID-19, which has been dropping steadily.

79% of adults in the hospital are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 18% are fully vaccinated.