Experts: COVID-19 Waning in Alabama; Threat Still Not Over

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Health experts say the most recent wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be waning in Alabama, with hospitalizations and new cases falling rapidly over the past month.

But they say the state could face another round of illness without additional vaccinations and precautions. Two experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham briefed the news media on the pandemic Wednesday.

They say the combination of another virus variant and a slowdown in vaccinations could worsen the state’s predicament yet again. More than 14,600 people in Alabama have died of COVID-19 since last year. Researchers say the state has the nation’s fourth-worst death rate for the illness, with about 298 per 100,000 people.

