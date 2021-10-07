Former Lockhart Police Chief Faces Domestic Violence Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

The former police chief of the Covington County town of Lockhart faces multiple charges of domestic violence.

Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement that Franklin Jackson of Lockhart surrendered at the Covington County Sheriff’s Office. Marshall’s office did not say whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Marshall said a Covington County grand jury indicted Jackson Sept. 28. Details about Jackson’s alleged crimes have not been released.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Jackson left his job at the town’s police department.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)