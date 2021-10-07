Former Vice President Mike Pence Speaks at Faulkner University Benefit Dinner

by Ja Nai Wright

The Faulkner benefit dinner was sold out Thursday, with over 2,000 people filling the convention center. The university got the opportunity to have former Vice President Mike Pence as their featured speaker for the night.

The dinner included live performances, speeches and a tribute to women who have survived breast cancer and those who support them. The benefit was an opportunity for the university to share new initiatives and programs happening on their campus.

The university president also had a one on one sit down with the former vice president on stage. Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshal were also in attendance and were recognized by the former vice president.