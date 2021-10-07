Man Acquitted on Federal Charge in Death of Alabama Officer

by Alabama News Network Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Jurors have acquitted a man on a federal charge in the slaying of an Alabama police officer in 2019. Marco Perez was found not guilty Wednesday of obstructing justice by killing a witness, Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder. The defense argued that Tuder didn’t identify himself as an officer and Perez acted legally under Alabama’s “stand your ground” law to what he believed was an attack. Perez also was acquitted of firing a gun during a violent crime. But he was convicted on two federal weapons charges and still faces years in prison. State prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against Perez in Tuder’s killing.

