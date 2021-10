Man Shot and Killed on Montgomery’s South Holt Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police is investigating a fatal shooting near I-65.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Holt Street.

Police and fire responded to the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say a person of interest has been taken into custody.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is the 60th homicide of 2021.