PHOTO GALLERY: Prattville Chamber of Commerce Presents Awards to Local Businesses

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/6 Prattville Chamber President Patty VanderWal delivers award to Brittney Malone, owner of The Southern Refinery — Photo from Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce

2/6 The Ellis Counseling, LLC team receives their award from Prattville Chamber President VanderWal. – Photo from Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce

3/6 The local Trustmark National Bank team receives their award from Prattville Chamber President VanderWal. – Photo from Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce

4/6 The team at Fras-le North American gathers for their award presentation. – Photo from Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce

5/6 Prattville Chamber President VanderWal presents award to the MRaine Industries, LLC team. – Photo from Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce



6/6 Prattville Chamber President VanderWal presents award to Emily Hutcheson. – Photo from Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce











The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce has presented awards to several local businesses, representing a variety of categories.

Those awards included the 2021 Small Business of the Year, based on employee number, and the Emerging Business of the Year, recognizing those in business for less than five years. It also presented awards to the Industry of the Year and the Ambassador of the Year.

Several businesses in the Prattville and Autauga County area were nominated by the community. The winners were chosen by a panel of their peers, based on their demonstrated commitment to the advancement of business in Prattville and Autauga County.

Small Business of the Year – Emerging Business of the Year Category | The Southern Refinery: The Southern Refinery is a women’s clothing boutique in Prattville that offers shoes, jewelry, gifts and custom hand lettered signs. Owner Brittney Malone opened her store in 2018. Since last year, sales have grown 162%.

Small Business of the Year (1-10 Employees) | Ellis Counseling: Owned by Martha B. Ellis, the practice began in 2003 with Martha as the solo practitioner. Over the years, the practice has grown to three licensed mental health professionals who offer counseling services for children, adolescents, adults and couples.

Small Business of the Year (11-50 Employees) | Trustmark National Bank: This organization has been providing financial services since it was established in 1959 as Citizens Bank. Their team consistently remains in the top deposit market share in the 36067 zip code and in the top two financial institutions for deposit market share in the 36066 zip code. The total deposits in Autauga County are more than $120 million.

Small Business of the Year (51-100) | Fras-Le North America: At their Prattville facility, Fras-le produces hydraulic brake pads for school buses, “last mile” delivery and medium size trucks, off highway disc pads, air disc brakes for commercial vehicles, and rail shoes. For trains, it warehouses products manufactured by other companies and commercializes them in North America.

Other awards:

MRaine Industries, LLC, producer of Eleven 86 Artesian Water, received the Industry of the Year award. Marquis Forge started the company in 2018, building a water bottling plant in his hometown of Autaugaville. MRaine’s water is sold in 11 states and online to 48 states. Since May 2018, MRaine has shipped 20 million bottles, with 10 million of those bottles shipped in the last nine months.

Emily Hutcheson was named Ambassador of the Year. Hutcheson serves as the Assistant Director and Child Forensic Interview Specialist for the Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center. She primarily serves at the Autauga and Elmore County satellite offices where she conducts most of the forensic interviews in cases of alleged physical or sexual abuse.

These award winners were initially announced during the Prattville Chamber’s virtual 48th Annual Membership Meeting on Sept. 27.

— Information from the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce