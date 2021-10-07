Rain Chances Finally Start Decreasing

by Ryan Stinnett

PATTERN BEGINS CHANGING: Today, we will maintain the chance for scattered showers and storms mainly east of Interstate 65, as the upper low will begin to lift out of the area so the coverage will be less. We will continue to see more clouds than sun, with highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Dry air returns to the state; the sky will be partly to mostly sunny Friday, and we expect a mostly sunny sky over the weekend. The high Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 80s, followed by mid and upper 80s Sunday. Lows will be in the 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be clear for the high school games Friday night with temperatures falling through the 70s.

For the college games Saturday…

GEORGIA AT AUBURN (2:30p CT kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium): It will be a sunny, warm afternoon in East Alabama; expect a kickoff temperature near 83 degrees, falling into the upper 70s by the fourth quarter.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN AT TROY (6:00p CT kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 80 degrees at kickoff, into the low 70s by the fourth quarter.

ALABAMA AT TEXAS A&M (7:00p CT kickoff at Kyle Field in College Station): Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from 85 at kickoff, into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

INTO NEXT WEEK: A weak front could bring a few sprinkles or isolated showers to the state Tuesday through Thursday, otherwise the week looks generally dry with afternoon highs mostly in the low to mid 80s, which are a little above average for mid-October in Alabama

IN THE TROPICS: A weak area of low pressure located about 150 miles off the coast of northeastern Florida and Georgia is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Strong upper-level winds should limit significant tropical development during the next few days while the low moves northward and then northeastward off the southeastern coast of the United States. By the weekend, the system is forecast to interact with a front, which could also limit tropical development. Regardless of development, this system could bring gusty winds and locally heavy rain to portions of the Carolinas late this week and this weekend. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

