Rain In Thursday’s Forecast, But Dry This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Clouds, rain, and storms remain in the forecast Thursday. Locally heavy rain could lead to flooding again today. A flash flood watch remains in effect until 7PM for counties near and east of Interstate 65 and near and north of Interstate 85. However, the coverage of rain looks lower than recent days. So while some locations could receive heavy rain for an extended period of time, some locations may not see rain at all. Outside of rain, Thursday features a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain coverage decreases this evening and overnight. However, a few showers or storms remain possible. Otherwise, the sky remains partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Winds turn to the north Friday. Slightly drier air filters into our area, and lends itself to plenty of sunshine throughout the day. However, there’s a chance for a stray shower or two, mainly in southeast Alabama. Friday afternoon looks warm with highs in the mid 80s. The sky becomes mostly clear by Friday night, with lows in the low 60s.

The weekend looks very nice. The sky remains mostly clear throughout the weekend. High temperatures reach the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, humidity remains a touch lower. Saturday night lows fall into the low 60s, and Sunday night lows fall into the mid 60s.

The forecast remains mainly rain-free next week. Expect a generally partly cloudy sky each day. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s each afternoon. Overnight lows settle in the mid 60s each night. A front approaches the mid Mississippi River Valley Tuesday. However, it looks like it stalls well northwest of Alabama. Still, perhaps a few showers are possible in our area Tuesday. The rain chance is essentially zero every other day next week.