Stolen MPD Vehicle Crashes Near Pine Level

by Alabama News Network Staff

One person is in custody after stealing a police car in Montgomery and later crashing it near Pine Level.

Montgomery police say it started just after 1:00 p.m. in the 3900 block of Marie Cook Drive. Police responded to the area in reference to a suspicious person.

While the individual was detained, the suspect stole a marked MPD patrol car and a chase ensued.

MPD spokesperson Capt. Saba Coleman said the suspect led officers on a chase before eventually crashing on I-65N near mm 188.

The suspect was arrested on the scene.