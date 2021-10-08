A Very Quiet Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler



You couldn’t ask for much better weather conditions than what we’re expecting this weekend. High pressure will carve us out lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will manage mid to upper 80s both days. Nights will be rather mild with lower to mid 60s for for lows. Early next week, a front approaches the state but it never makes it through. Looks like it will weaken just to our west. High pressure strengthens and we continue in a warm and dry weather pattern through the remainder of the work week. More 80 plus degree highs and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Another frontal boundary will make a run at us late week. This system could try and bring in some shower/storm activity. It’s still early and model data not suggesting much with the front at this point. In the mean time, looks like you have nice weather for any of your outdoor weather plans this weekend!