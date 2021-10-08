COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospitalizations on Friday, Oct. 8 Fall Below 1,000

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The number of hospitalizations has now fallen below 1,000.

As of Friday, October 8, there are 987 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 17 of them children. Those numbers are down from 1,040 and 21 on Thursday. A week ago, the numbers were 1,232 and 29.

Hospitalizations have been falling steadily in recent days. However, at a news conference in Montgomery Friday, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says deaths have remained fairly steady. He says 81 people died of COVID-19 in Alabama on Thursday. He says deaths are a lagging indicator, going up or down later than hospitalization or ICU numbers.

There are currently 1,541 staffed ICU beds in the state and 1,404 ICU patients. That makes the bed surplus 137, up from 135 the day before. A week ago, it was 89 beds.

26% of those in ICU have COVID-19, which has been dropping steadily in recent weeks.

79% of adults in the hospital are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 17% are fully vaccinated.