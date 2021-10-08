Investigation Into the Death of Camden Newspaper Reporter Continues

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

An investigation into the death of a well-known newspaper reporter — continues in Camden.

Police say 30 year old Ethan Van Sice was found dead at the Wilcox Progressive Era newspaper office last week.

They say it appeared that Van Sice had been shot.

Interim Police Camden Chief Keldric Powell says the investigation remains on-going.

“As of right now we have, the body have been sent off to forensic science. We’re treating it like a death investigation at this time,” said Powell.

Van Sice had been working at the paper since about 2015.