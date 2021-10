I-65 Reopens Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Autauga County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said I-65 is now open after a two-vehicle crash in Autauga County.

The crash occurred near MM 191 in Pine Level.

Earlier this morning, the crash shut down all lanes of both I-65 NB and SB.

Details surrounding the accident have not been released at this time.