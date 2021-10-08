Montgomery County Mugshots (09/04/21-09/14/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
Janae Smith
1/18
ALLEN JR, WILLIAM – Robbery 1st
2/18
ARNETTE, JAMES – Criminal Trespass III
3/18
BULLOCK, LISA – Poss Cont Subs
4/18
BYRD, CHARLIE – Parole Violation
5/18
CHILDERS, ERIC – Probation Revocation
6/18
COLVIN, ARTHUR – Pistol Certain Person
7/18
CRAIG, JAYLYNE – Burglary 3rd
8/18
FAULKNER, SONNY – Burglary 3rd
9/18
FLOYD, KORDERRIAN – Robbery 1st
10/18
FONSECA, ROGELIO – Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing
11/18
MADISON, MATTHEW – Burglary 3rd
12/18
PAYNE, DENNIS – By Order of Court
13/18
SMITH, JERRY – On Loan from DOC
14/18
THOMAS, TYREAKE – Theft of Property 1st
15/18
UPTAIN, PHILLIP – Theft of Property 1st
16/18
WALKER, DEVONTAE – Poss Marijuana 1st
17/18
WILLIAMS III, JOSEPH – Burglary 3rd
18/18
WILSON, MICHAEL – Trafficking-Methamph
