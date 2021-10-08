Montgomery County Mugshots (09/04/21-09/14/21)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Janae Smith

1/18 ALLEN JR, WILLIAM – Robbery 1st

2/18 ARNETTE, JAMES – Criminal Trespass III

3/18 BULLOCK, LISA – Poss Cont Subs

4/18 BYRD, CHARLIE – Parole Violation

5/18 CHILDERS, ERIC – Probation Revocation



6/18 COLVIN, ARTHUR – Pistol Certain Person

7/18 CRAIG, JAYLYNE – Burglary 3rd

8/18 FAULKNER, SONNY – Burglary 3rd

9/18 FLOYD, KORDERRIAN – Robbery 1st

10/18 FONSECA, ROGELIO – Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing



11/18 MADISON, MATTHEW – Burglary 3rd

12/18 PAYNE, DENNIS – By Order of Court

13/18 SMITH, JERRY – On Loan from DOC

14/18 THOMAS, TYREAKE – Theft of Property 1st

15/18 UPTAIN, PHILLIP – Theft of Property 1st



16/18 WALKER, DEVONTAE – Poss Marijuana 1st

17/18 WILLIAMS III, JOSEPH – Burglary 3rd

18/18 WILSON, MICHAEL – Trafficking-Methamph





































