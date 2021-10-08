MPD: Elmore Man Arrested in South Holt Street Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Elmore man has been arrested and charged in Thursday’s fatal shooting near I-65.

Montgomery police say 21-year-old Zy’cal Patterson is charged in the death of 33-year-old Brandon Thomas, of Montgomery.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 of South Holt Street.

Police and fire responded to the area to find Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound. Thomas was pronounced dead on the scene.

Patterson is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.