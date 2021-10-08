Montgomery Man Charged with Murder after Body Found

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a man with murder after a body was found Friday morning.

Police say they responded to the 3300 block of Cross Ridge Road at around 9:30 a.m. to do a welfare check. That’s where they say they found the body of 72-year-old Daniel Williams.

The location is off Narrow Lane Road, south of East South Boulevard.

After further investigation, police charged 20-year-old K’alaun Stinson of Montgomery with murder. Stinson is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police say the circumstances surrounding this death remain under investigation. They have released no further information.