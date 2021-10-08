No. 1 Alabama Looks for Ninth Straight Win over Unranked Texas A&M

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama has the nation’s longest winning streak at 19 games and has won eight in a row over the Aggies.

Coach Nick Saban is 24-0 at Alabama against his former assistants and looks to improve to 5-0 against A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggies will try to bounce back after losing two straight capped by a 26-22 loss to unranked Mississippi State last week to drop out of the top 25 after opening the season ranked sixth.

The game will be played at Kyle Field in College Station. Fisher had promised in May that the Aggies would beat Alabama. If Texas A&M loses, it will be 0-3 in the SEC and 3-3 overall.

You can watch the game at 7PM CDT on CBS 8.

