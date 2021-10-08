No. 18 Auburn Hopes for Upset as Tigers Host No. 2 Georgia

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday as the Auburn Tigers, fresh off an upset win over LSU, hope for a second upset victory over Georgia.

It won’t be easy. No. 2 Georgia has the nation’s leading defense on the road. The Bulldogs have shut out their last two opponents. Georgia is allowing just 4.6 points and 178.6 yards per game.

No. 18 Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and tailbacks Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby are hoping to crack that so far impenetrable defense.

Georgia has won 16 of the last 20 meetings. Nix led a comeback at LSU last Saturday in Auburn’s biggest win of the season.

You can see the game at 2:30PM CDT on CBS 8.

