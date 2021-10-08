Deputy Involved Shootout Under Investigation in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the Alabama Newsroom–

The ALEA State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Friday morning shootout involving deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says a group of rowdy suspects in a car — fired on police — who then returned fire.

He says the suspects managed to get away — after they jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

“They shot at the police. The police shot back. And then these suspects abandoned the vehicle and took off. And so, right now there’s nobody been arrested yet. We expect an arrest pretty soon on this though,” said Jackson.

The State Bureau of Investigation is called in to investigate — whenever police officers fire their weapons.