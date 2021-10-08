Sunny and Dry with Above Average Temperatures

by Ryan Stinnett

THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Dry air has returned to the state; the sky will be mostly sunny these three days and it will be warm. Highs today will return to the mid 80s, with upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the 60s for most locations.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: The sky will be clear for the high school games tonight with temperatures falling through the 70s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: GEORGIA AT AUBURN (2:30p CT kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium): It will be a sunny, warm afternoon in East Alabama; expect a kickoff temperature near 83 degrees, falling into the upper 70s by the fourth quarter.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN AT TROY (6:00p CT kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 80 degrees at kickoff, into the low 70s by the fourth quarter.

ALABAMA AT TEXAS A&M (7:00p CT kickoff at Kyle Field in College Station): Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from 85 at kickoff, into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge looks to be the main feature in our weather, so most of the week looks dry and warm with highs in the 80s each day with more sun than clouds.

IN THE TROPICS: An elongated area of low pressure located more than 100 miles off the coast of South Carolina is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms well to the east of its center of circulation. Strong upper-level winds should prevent any significant tropical or subtropical development during the next few days. By late this weekend, the low is expected to interact with a frontal boundary located to its north, which should end the opportunity for tropical or subtropical formation. Regardless of development, the low is forecast to move slowly east-northeastward at about 5 mph, and it could bring gusty winds and locally heavy rain to eastern portions of the Carolinas through the weekend. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Have an amazing Friday and weekend!!!

Ryan