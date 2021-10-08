Sunshine Is Here To Stay Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

After days of clouds and rain, lasting sunshine is back across central and south Alabama. While Friday morning was fog-filled near and east of Interstate 65, sunshine becomes plentiful for all Friday afternoon. Temperatures warm into the mid 80s with slightly less humidity. There won’t be any weather woes Friday evening. Temperatures fall from the upper 70s at 6PM into the upper 60s at 10PM. Overnight lows settle in the low 60s under a clear sky.

Saturday and Sunday look very nice. High temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s both days. The sky remains mostly clear throughout the weekend. Saturday night lows range from the low to mid 60s. Sunday night lows hold in the mid 60s.

Next week looks mainly dry. Each day features a partly cloudy sky. There are very small rain chances next Tuesday and Friday. Both are associated with approaching fronts. However, Tuesday’s front likely stalls and fizzle to our northwest. Still, a handful of showers could develop in our area sometime during the day. Friday’s front could move through our area next weekend. While the rain chance isn’t high Friday, it could be higher next weekend. It also looks like the front could bring a Fall-feel with cooler temperatures by early in the following week.