Suspect in Custody after I-65 Chase, Barricading in Car in Chilton County

A suspect is now in custody after barricading in their car after a vehicle pursuit ended in Chilton County.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office said the chase made its way into the county on I-65 and ended just below the 205 exit ramp.

CCSO’s Tactical Response Team deployed gas into the vehicle in order to get the suspect to exit the vehicle safely.

Units were able to place the subject into custody, and he is now being transported to Baptist South for self inflicted injuries.

No officers were injured during this incident.

I-65 is currently shutdown in both directions and US Hwy 31 is closed at the interstate.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area and take an alternate route.