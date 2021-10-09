Alabama Police Departments Hold Community Events in Honor of National ‘Faith and Blue’ Weekend

by Carrington Cole

The City of Millbrook’s Police Department held their 11th annual ‘Cops and Kids Day’ in the Village Green Park this morning.

‘Cops and Kids Day’ is a day for the Millbrook community to go and have fun with the police department while learning more about what they do. The event had booths that allowed the community to see inside police vehicles, hold special equipment, and eat food donated by the community. There were also fun games and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Millbrook police Chief, P.K. Johnson hopes that this even will show the community the police department in a more positive light.

“Today is an opportunity for them to see us in a different light,” stated Chief Johnson. “With social media and all the things they see on TV, they see all the negative things that we do: arresting bad guys, chasing folks, and putting people in jail. We do a lot more than that, this is an opportunity for them to see us in a relaxed environment and understand that we’re just like mom and dad; we’re all moms and dads and we’ve got children, ya know. They get to see that side of us today and that’s where you start the relationships.”

The event was held and ran by the Millbrook Police Department, Fire Department, Fire and Rescue, Elmore County EMA, and local church volunteers.

Just like Millbrook, the Montgomery Police Department were also having an event for the community.

MPD held ‘Pizza with a Cop’ in association with ‘Faith and Blue’ weekend. The local community were invited to come out and enjoy free pizza with the police department. Partnering with local churches, volunteers came out to help serve pizza to the public.