Alabama State Rolls Past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 35-15

by Alabama News Network Staff

Myles Crawley threw four touchdown passes and Alabama State rolled to a Southwestern Athletic Conference win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 35-15.

Crawley found Jeremiah Hixon from 18 yards out in the first quarter and again from 51 yards out in the second to make it 14-0.

He added a 43-yard strike to Ezra Gray in the third quarter and a 23-yard pass to E’Shawn Mayes in the fourth to put the Hornets up 28-3.

Alabama State improved to 3-2 and will play at Jackson State, coached by Deion Sanders next Saturday.

