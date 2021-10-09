Montgomery Police Investigating Two Saturday Shootings

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning. The shootings left two men injured.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the first shooting happened at around 2:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Stephens Street. That is north of West Fairview Avenue. Police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Capt. Coleman says the second shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Jackson Street. That is near the intersection of Highland Avenue and High Street. The man’s gunshot wound was non-life threatening. He was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have released no other information about either shooting.