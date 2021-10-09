Pepsi Laceup: Alabama High School Football Scores
AHSAA Football Scoreboard
(Includes Thursday results)
CLASS 7A
Austin 31, Huntsville 21
Bob Jones 62, Albertville 21
Central-Phenix City 42, Prattville 21
Daphne 28, Mary Montgomery 14
Dothan 20, Jeff Davis 18
Enterprise 49, Smiths Station 35
Fairhope 21, Theodore 12
Florence 42, Sparkman 0
Foley 35, Davidson 31
Hewitt-Trussville 49, Vestavia Hills 35
Hoover 52, Spain Park 10
James Clemens 31, Grissom 13
Murphy 14, Alma Bryant 7
Oak Mountain 47, Tuscaloosa County 3
Pine Forest (Fl) 34, Baker 14
Thompson 41, Gadsden City 7
CLASS 6A
Athens 27, Buckhorn 24
Baldwin County 63, Citronelle 0
Carver-Montgomery 20, Eufaula 12
Chelsea 41, Huffman 34
Clay-Chalkville 58, Mortimer Jordan 9
Cullman 42, Columbia 8
Decatur 24, Hazel Green 17
Fort Payne 24, Southside-Gadsden 16
Gardendale 31, Minor 14
Hartselle 52, Muscle Shoals 35
Helena 31, Calera 21
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30, McAdory 7
Hueytown 75, Northridge 55
Jackson-Olin 52, Jasper 31
McGill-Toolen Catholic 38, Robertsdale 31
Mountain Brook 14, Briarwood Christian 0
Opelika 21, Lee-Montgomery 20 (OT)
Oxford 26, Arab 24
Paul Bryant 43, Brookwood 40
Pelham 20, Benjamin Russell 14
Saraland 27, Gulf Shores 3
Shades Valley 10, Homewood 8
Sidney Lanier 45, Russell County 23
Spanish Fort 34, Blount 26
Springville 24, Pell City 21
Valley 12, Park Crossing 7
Wetumpka 21, Chilton County 7
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 51, Lincoln 13
Boaz 49, Douglas 20
Brewer 43, Mae Jemison 36
Central, Clay County 36, Holtville 0
Center Point 47, Hayden 6
Charles Henderson 40, Rehobeth 7
Crestview (FL) 27, Andalusia 21
Demopolis 59, Jemison 7
East Limestone 42, Ardmore 0
Elberta 31, LeFlore 12
Fairfield 34, Wenonah 7
Fairview 55, Crossville 6
Greenville 20, Carroll 7
Leeds 42, St. Clair County 12
Lee-Huntsville 39, Lawrence County 12
Marbury 17, Shelby County 14
Moody 41, Corner 13
Pike Road 56, Headland 27
Ramsay 28, John Carroll Catholic 6
Selma 16, Central-Tuscaloosa 6
St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, B.C. Rain 7
Sylacauga 42, Beauregard 14
Tallassee 34, Talladega 0
UMS-Wright 42, Satsuma 7
West Point 14, Sardis 8
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 33, Geneva 7
American Christian 41, Wilcox Central 0
Anniston 26, Munford 3
Bibb County 35, West Blocton 29
Brooks 22, West Morgan 21
Bullock County 46, Ashford 26
Dallas County 33, Holt 0
DAR 35, New Hope 13
Deshler 17, Rogers 0
Dora 21, Ashville 0
Etowah 44, Hanceville 0
Fayette County 27, Haleyville 0
Good Hope 28, Fultondale 3
Gordo 54, Hamilton 0
Handley 42, Cherokee County 14
Jacksonville 35, Cleburne County 28
Madison Academy 42, Madison County 7
Mobile Christian 43, St. Michael Catholic 20
Montevallo 48, Sumter Central 6
Northside 1, Curry 0, forfeit
Oneonta 35, Scottsboro 14
Priceville 41, Central-Florence 20
Saint James 45, Dale County 20
Straughn 28, B.T. Washington 22
Vigor 21, Faith Academy 19
Westminster Christian 35, St. John Paul II Catholic 7
West Limestone 47, Wilson 16
Williamson 21, Escambia County 0
CLASS 3A
Asbury 36, Brindlee Mountain 30
Bayside Academy 35, Cottage Hill Christian 7
Chickasaw 40, Millry 14
Clements 47, East Lawrence 34
Danville 41, Elkmont 7
Flomaton 21, Excel 12
Fyffe 42, North Sand Mountain 14
Houston Academy 54, Providence Christian 0
J.B. Pennington 55, Tarrant 6
Lauderdale County 13, Phil Campbell 6
Montgomery Academy 21, Greensboro 0
Montgomery Catholic 44, Childersburg 14
Northside Methodist 19, New Brockton 13
Oakman 55, Carbon Hill 0
Ohatchee 41, Glencoe 10
Opp 49, Wicksburg 6
Piedmont 56, Pleasant Valley 12
Plainview 41, Collinsville 7
Prattville Christian 28, Central-Hayneville 18
Reeltown 48, Beulah 7
Saks 44, Weaver 7
Slocomb 57, Daleville 0
Southside-Selma 42, Monroe County 12
Sylvania 41, Geraldine 28
Thomasville 25, Hale County 0
Trinity Presbyterian 28, Dadeville 0
T.R. Miller 20, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0
Vinemont 58, Susan Moore 42
Walter Wellborn 30, Hokes Bluff 10
Winfield 46, Holly Pond 0
CLASS 2A
Ariton 42, Zion Chapel 6
B.B. Comer 58, Fayetteville 21
Elba 82, Abbeville 14
Clarke County 54, J.U. Blacksher 8
Cleveland 61, Gaston 7
Geneva County 40, Houston County 21
G.W Long 38, Cottonwood 12
Hatton 16, Red Bay 14
Isabella 79, Calhoun 6
LaFayette 42, Horseshoe Bend 21
Lamar County 23, Addison 14
Lanett 59, Ranburne 0
Leroy 28, St. Luke’s Episcopal 0
Luverne 44, Francis Marion 0
Mars Hill Bible 21, Lexington 13
Midfield 70, Cold Springs 8
Orange Beach 44, Washington County 13
Pisgah 28, Ider 6
Sand Rock 42, West End 14
Section 35, Whitesburg Christian 0
Sheffield 47, Tharptown 0
Southeastern 48, Locust Fork 13
Spring Garden 36, Westbrook Christian 7
Sulligent 35, Winston County 0
Tanner 35, Falkville 28
Thorsby 54, Central Coosa 0
Vincent 51, Randolph County 6
CLASS 1A
Baconton Charter (GA) 57, Barbour Count 6
Billingsley 35, Autaugaville 13
Brantley 46, Georgiana 0
Cedar Bluff 27, Gaylesville 10
Cherokee 16, Vina 6
Coosa Christian 21, Valley Head 14
Decatur Heritage 48, R.A. Hubbard 16
Florala 19, Pleasant Home 12
Hackleburg 34, Phillips 17
Hubbertville 33, Brilliant 0
J.F. Shields 22, A.L. Johnson 12
Linden 38, R.C. Hatch 6
Loachapoka 42, Verbena 20
Maplesville 27, Notasulga 0
Marengo 20, Fruitdale 8
Marion County 26, South Lamar 14
McKenzie 26, Kinston 15
Meek 46, Lynn 15
Pickens County 25, Berry 6
Samson 30, Red Level 8
Southern Choctaw 52, Choctaw County 0
Sumiton Christian 41, Appalachian 21
Sweet Water 55, McIntosh 0
Wadley 55, Ragland 14
Waterloo 34, Shoals Christian 0
Winterboro 39, Victory Christian 13
Woodland 48, Talladega County Central 0