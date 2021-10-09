Several Bama Winning Streaks End as the Crimson Tide Falls to Texas A&M, 41-38

by Alabama News Network Staff

Several winning streaks have come to an end for Alabama with Saturday night’s last-second loss to Texas A&M.

Going into the game, No. 1 Alabama was 100-0 against unranked opponents and had a 19-game winning streak. In addition, coach Nick Saban was 24-0 against his former assistants, which had included Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who worked under Saban at LSU.

Alabama was behind 3-0 after Texas A&M kicked a field goal on the opening drive. The Crimson Tide remained behind at halftime, 24-10. The Crimson Tide began to get in control of the game in the second half.

Alabama scored 21 straight points, capped by a touchdown reception and 2-point conversion grab by Jameson Williams to take a 38-31 lead with five minutes to go. Texas A&M tied it at 38 when Zach Calzada connected with Ainias Smith for a 25-yard touchdown strike with three minutes left.

Calzada was hit as he threw the strike and had to be helped off the field but returned for the next drive after a visit to the medical tent. Calzada returned after the Aggies forced a punt to orchestrate the winning drive. The Aggies’ Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired, to beat Alabama 41-38.

Alabama’s loss will drop the Crimson Tide out of the No. 1 position, to be replaced by No. 2 Georgia, which defeated No. 18 Auburn, 34-10. However, if Alabama wins out, it could still make it to the SEC Championship Game with one loss.

Alabama next plays at unranked Mississippi State next Saturday night.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)